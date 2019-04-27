Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%.
Shares of PGSVY opened at $2.25 on Friday. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.27.
About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
