Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $2.25 on Friday. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/petroleum-geo-services-asa-pgsvy-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. The company is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to oil and gas companies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.