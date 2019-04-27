PepsiCo (PEP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to robust surprise trend. Notably, the company reported earnings and sales beat in first-quarter 2019, driven by strong gains in international and FLNA segments. With this, it reported sales beat in seven of the last eight quarters and positive earnings surprise in 12 of the last 13 quarters. The company’s productivity savings goal of at least $1 billion annually through 2023 also bodes well. Moreover, it is gaining from strength in its snacks business, which has largely offset the sluggishness in beverage category. However, unfavorable impacts of ongoing investments to strengthen business, higher tax rate, and the absence of asset sale and refranchising gains that occurred in 2018 are likely to weigh on PepsiCo’s earnings in 2019. Further, adverse currency rates are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2019.”

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

PEP opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.