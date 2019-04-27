Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $3.06 Million in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stock

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

