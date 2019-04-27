Penn Virginia (PVAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 50.99%. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

