Pathlight Investors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in 3M Co (MMM) Stock

Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. 3M accounts for 1.4% of Pathlight Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after acquiring an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Jon T. Lindekugel sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.63, for a total transaction of $1,185,802.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $183.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.42.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

