Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,159,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $164.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/parsec-financial-management-inc-takes-position-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.