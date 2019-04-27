Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 201,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/parsec-financial-management-inc-takes-position-in-helmerich-payne-inc-hp.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.