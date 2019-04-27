Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.55. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

