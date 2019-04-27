OVCODE Price Reaches $0.45 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00008610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. OVCODE has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $130,870.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00426854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.01022756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00180861 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,027,781 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

