Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,830 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $10.17 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/oppenheimer-co-inc-acquires-12830-shares-of-mag-silver-corp-mag.html.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.