Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,879.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,326.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

