Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Eni SpA (E)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ENI by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on E shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of E opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

