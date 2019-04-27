Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $396,104.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $53,331,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $41,565,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,177 shares during the period. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $24,456,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

