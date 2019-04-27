Omnicell (OMCL) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.74 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.62-2.82 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,102. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $46,290.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,748.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,982 shares of company stock worth $7,389,181 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

