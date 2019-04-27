OM Holdings Limited (OMH) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

ASX OMH opened at A$1.04 ($0.74) on Friday. OM has a 52-week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of A$1.70 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.70. The firm has a market cap of $766.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.

OM Company Profile

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

