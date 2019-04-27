OM Holdings Limited (OMH) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
ASX OMH opened at A$1.04 ($0.74) on Friday. OM has a 52-week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of A$1.70 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.70. The firm has a market cap of $766.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.
OM Company Profile
