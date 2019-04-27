Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $61.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

OXY stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,655 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

