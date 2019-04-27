Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,087,000 after buying an additional 246,720 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-shares-sold-by-first-merchants-corp.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.