OAX (OAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $550,945.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $550,945.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003654 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last week, OAX has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00427175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.01019658 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,359,674 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.