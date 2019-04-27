NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 340.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $234,256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $168,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,900,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $122,567,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $101,480,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $122.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-shares-bought-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.