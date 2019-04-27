NTT Docomo (DCMYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

DCMYY stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 75,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,598. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.40. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

