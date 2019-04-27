NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NRC Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million.

Get NRC Group alerts:

NRC Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. NRC Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NRC Group (NRCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/nrc-group-nrcg-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

NRC Group Company Profile

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.