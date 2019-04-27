Novagold Resources (NG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

NG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.