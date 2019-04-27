Northland Power Inc. (NPI) Receives C$27.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.88. 476,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,257. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.42.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$380.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.97000006682161 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.