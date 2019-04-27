Northern Trust Corp Sells 104,668 Shares of Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,858,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,993,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Weatherford International by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $0.57 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

