Northcoast Research Weighs in on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 41.3% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.