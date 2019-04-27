Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.78.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

