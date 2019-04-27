Nordic American Tanker Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.09 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.