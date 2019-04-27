Nokia Oyj (NOK) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia Oyj stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

