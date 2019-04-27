Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 104,207.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 996,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 995,184 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 809,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,704 shares of company stock worth $854,842. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

