Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,250 First Data Corp (FDC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in First Data by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDC shares. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE FDC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 9,715,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,554,667. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

