Newpark Resources (NR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,265. The company has a market cap of $803.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.70. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Newpark Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul L. Howes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul L. Howes sold 106,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,011,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 264.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.