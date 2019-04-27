NetCoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NetCoin has a market capitalization of $166,683.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.02084738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00441584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017059 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007808 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

