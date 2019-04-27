Navient (NAVI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NAVI opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Navient has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Navient by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Navient by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 338,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

