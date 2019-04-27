Natus Medical (BABY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABY. ValuEngine downgraded Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of BABY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 635,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,503. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $176,259.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $905,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $233,259.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $909,891.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,191,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,985,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

