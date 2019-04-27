National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.29 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.17 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,284 shares of company stock worth $1,324,593 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

