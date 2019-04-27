Musk still working to avoid contempt ruling

Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators say they are still hoping to figure out an agreement that would avoid the Tesla CEO being held in contempt of court on his tweets.

In a filing late Thursday, Musk plus also a counselor for the Securities and Exchange Commission requested U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to expand their deadline for presenting the court with an”agreement in principle” before April 30, noting that the discussions are still productive.

The SEC had desired Nathan to find Musk in contempt of court for violating a settlement that needs his tweets if they disclose important business details to be accepted by a lawyer.

Nathan ordered the 2 sides to meet and work out their differences.