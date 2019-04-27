MSA Safety (MSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

Shares of MSA opened at $107.83 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,155.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,164.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.