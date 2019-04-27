Mooncoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $149.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.01381837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001895 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00114713 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,553,031,904 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

