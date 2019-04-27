The U.S.-led coalition murdered more than 1,600 civilians from the northern Syria city of Raqqa through weeks of bombardment that liberated it in the Islamic State group, far more than the amount announced earlier by the U.S.-led coalition,” Amnesty International and also a London-based watchdog group said Thursday.

Amnesty and Airwars stated the toll came after the”most extensive investigation into civilian deaths within a modern battle.”

The U.S.-led coalition stated last month which 1,257 civilians were killed in airstrikes against IS more than four years in Syria and Iraq.

Raqqa has been the capital of the self-declared caliphate, that encompassed a third of Iraq and Syria of IS. IS lost the previous place it commanded in Syria indicating the end of this caliphate last month.

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters captured Raqqa at October 2017 following a four-month campaign.

Even the U.N estimates that over 10,000 buildings were destroyed or 80% of the town.

In June this past year, an Amnesty International report said while the Airwars said it’s evidence of 1,400 deaths hundreds of civilians were murdered in Raqqa.

The announcement stated Amnesty International’s innovative”Strike Trackers” job also identified when each of the more than 11,000 destroyed buildings in Raqqa was struck. More than 3,000 electronic activists in 124 countries took part, analyzing a total of more than 2 million satellite image frames, it stated.

“The Coalition needs to fully explore what went wrong at Raqqa and learn from these lessons, to prevent tripping such enormous suffering on civilians captured in future military operations,” explained Chris Woods, Director of Airwars.

Separately, Syrian Minister of Transportation Ali Hammoud said his country will sign a contract with a Russian company extend and to run the port of Tartous around the Mediterranean.

Hammoud said in comments published by the pro-government Thursday that Russia’s Stroytransgaz will operate the vent for 49 decades. The ministry added that the port will enlarge and pump more than $500 million in this project, pointing which it’s been agreed with the company to keep all Allied workers at the vent.

Russia has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and Moscow steered the balance of power in favor of government forces.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in comments made by Russian news agencies he expected that the contract and satisfied on the weekend with Assad at Damascus.

Borisov said the leasing of the port benefit the market and will boost bilateral trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s childhood friend Gennady Timchenko controls stroytransgaz. The Tartous port would be a significant advantage for the company which landed a contract for 30% of their output in a significant phosphate field out Palmyra last year and signed a deal with a government-owned chemical business to reconstruct Syria’s sole fertilizer plant in the central province of Homs.

Unlike a lot of major Russian businesses, private or state-owned, Stroytransgaz isn’t wary of global sanctions against the Syrian government because Timchenko himself and his businesses including Stroytransgaz were slapped with U.S. sanctions in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.