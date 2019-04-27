Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ) Director John Tognetti Purchases 40,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,939,990 shares in the company, valued at C$5,229,894.15.
John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 25th, John Tognetti acquired 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$630.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, John Tognetti acquired 1,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$990.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, John Tognetti acquired 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$5,229.75.
- On Friday, April 12th, John Tognetti acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
Shares of CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.
About Mirasol Resources
Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.
Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.