MintCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $23.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

