Millennium Management LLC Sells 94,430 Shares of California Resources Corp (CRC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,430 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after buying an additional 381,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after buying an additional 381,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of CRC opened at $21.58 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

