Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Invests $76,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agilysys by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $18.92 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 20,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $42,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,176 in the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

