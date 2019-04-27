MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dermira Inc (DERM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dermira were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dermira by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,172,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dermira by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Dermira by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 443,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $658,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $619.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Dermira Inc has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 309.23% and a negative net margin of 523.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Dermira Inc will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DERM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Dermira to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

