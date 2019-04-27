Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 491 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 513.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 256.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/meritage-portfolio-management-acquires-491-shares-of-phillips-66-psx.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.