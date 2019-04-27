Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “MMSI’s 1Q19 revenue and EPS beat consensus (due to a lower than expected tax rate). Management reiterated its 2019 revenue and EPS guidance. Organic revenue growth slowed from 4Q18 despite an easier comp. Gross margin expansion was partially offset by higher SG&A but MMSI still delivered 60 bps of Y/Y operating margin improvement. We still believe there are multiple sources of upside to revenue (e.g. BD products are organic, Cianna SCOUT would be incremental) and EPS guidance (e.g. continued margin improvement) and we reiterate our Buy rating.””

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

MMSI stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $2,465,617. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 250,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $17,371,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.