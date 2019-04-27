Mercury (MER) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $26,769.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00425621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.01020624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00181060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.