Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,634 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 470,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

