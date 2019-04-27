Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

