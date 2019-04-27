Mayan Energy (MYN) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN) traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 17,622,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 12,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

About Mayan Energy (LON:MYN)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

